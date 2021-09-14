Figures reveal danger of Norfolk's roads, prompting safety campaign

Published: 5:10 PM September 14, 2021

Nearly 600 pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders have been killed or seriously injured on Norfolk roads in the past three years, figures reveal.

As a result Norfolk police are supporting a new road safety campaign prompted by the figures.

Over the past three years, from September 2018 to August 2021, 1,302 people have died or seriously injured on the county's roads. Of that number, 46pc were classed as vulnerable road users.

As part of the awareness campaign, the first National Safe Speeds Day will be taking place on Wednesday September 15, encouraging motorists to comply with speed limits over a 24-hour period.

Road side checks will also be carried out throughout the week, to educate and inform drivers of the risks posed by speeding and the danger it poses to vulnerable road users.

Inspector Gary Miller, of the Norfolk and Suffolk joint roads and armed policing team, said: "Our roads are for everyone to use, but those classed as vulnerable users are at greater risk of coming to harm in a collision, despite only accounting for a relatively small percentage of overall journeys that are made.

"We want all motorists to drive with care, to be on the look-out for vulnerable road users and ensure you pass them at an appropriate speed, allowing sufficient time and space to do so. They have as much right to be on the roads as anyone else."

The campaigns are part of the UK-wide Project Edward initiative that is running throughout the week, hoping to highlight the dangers faced by these road users.

According to Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie, campaigns such as these are an unfortunate necessity.

"Everyone should be able to head out on their journeys and be safe on our roads, regardless of whether they are driving a vehicle, walking or riding a motorcycle, cycle or horse.

"The sad reality is that too many people lose their lives or face serious injury on our roads and the police are forced to invest significant time and money into road safety measures and enforcement.

"I fully support the ambitions of these campaigns and would ask all road users to be mindful of others this week, and every week.”