Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist seriously injured in west Norfolk crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:08 PM August 26, 2022
xxx_a10lynnroad_southery_aug22

The junction between the A10 and Lynn Road near Southery. - Credit: Google

A road in west Norfolk has been closed following a serious collision.

Police were called to Lynn Road in Southery at 4.05pm this afternoon, August 25, following reports of a crash.

A motorbike and a car were involved, with the motorcyclist sustaining serious injuries.

Currently on the scene are police, ambulance, fire and Highways England.

There is a full closure in place in Lynn Road near the junction with the A10.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

There is heavy traffic in the area with queues on the A10 from Hilgay to Black Horse Drove and through Southery.


