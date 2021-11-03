News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk morning traffic: Queues in King's Lynn and on parts of A47

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:43 AM November 3, 2021
Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Sta

Here is the latest traffic and travel news you need to know about - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

This morning there is heavy traffic in King's Lynn and on parts of the A47 near Honingham and Great Yarmouth.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today. 

Near King's Lynn traffic is heavy on the A10 and the A149 approaching the Hardwick Roundabout.

There are also queues on Tennyson Avenue, Lynn Road and Wooton Road.

There are some delays on the A140 near Long Stratton, on the A11 near Attleborough, and the A47 near Necton.

There are queues on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 approaching Honingham.

There are similar delays in New Costessey on Dereham Road and on the A47 towards Bawburgh.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  2. 2 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
  3. 3 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
  1. 4 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
  2. 5 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
  3. 6 25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency
  4. 7 'Ridiculous' - Village objects to 100ft 4G mast plan
  5. 8 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
  6. 9 Norfolk man sent indecent images to stay part of illicit chat group
  7. 10 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work

There is queuing traffic in Norwich on Sweetbriar Road, Chapelfield Road and Drayton High Road, as well as on Newmarket Road.

There are also long queues on the Acle Straight approaching Great Yarmouth.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News
Norwich News
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Northern Lights seen over the wind farm off the Norfolk coast, taken from Skelding Hill, Sheringham

Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
How the Long Stratton bypass could look, with a footbridge in the distance

South Norfolk District Council

How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon