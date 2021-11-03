Norfolk morning traffic: Queues in King's Lynn and on parts of A47
This morning there is heavy traffic in King's Lynn and on parts of the A47 near Honingham and Great Yarmouth.
Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today.
Near King's Lynn traffic is heavy on the A10 and the A149 approaching the Hardwick Roundabout.
There are also queues on Tennyson Avenue, Lynn Road and Wooton Road.
There are some delays on the A140 near Long Stratton, on the A11 near Attleborough, and the A47 near Necton.
There are queues on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 approaching Honingham.
There are similar delays in New Costessey on Dereham Road and on the A47 towards Bawburgh.
There is queuing traffic in Norwich on Sweetbriar Road, Chapelfield Road and Drayton High Road, as well as on Newmarket Road.
There are also long queues on the Acle Straight approaching Great Yarmouth.
