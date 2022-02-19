Part of Marriott's Way to close for four weeks

Works to improve the accessibility of Marriott's Way are due to begin.

The closure at Cawston will begin on Monday, February 21, and is due to last for four weeks, weather permitting.

There will be a diversion in place via footpaths, quiet roads and pavements in Cawston.

Marriott's Way will close from Chapel Street to the bridge on the B1145, 600m, for resurfacing with an unsealed granite surface.

As well as the resurfacing there will be new drainage installed, the steps will be repaired and handrails installed.

The plan for the closure of part of Marriott's Way in Cawston, Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk County Council

As a result, the route will be safer and more accessible.

These works are occurring along the footpath, with works in Drayton and Lenwade being completed in 2021.

The County Council thanks people for their patience while this work is carried out.

The work, which will cost £22,500, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

