Man left with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash

The air ambulance was called to a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk this morning

A man has been left with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Wymondham.

The crash happened just before 10am today (August 30) on the B1108 in Carleton Forehoe, between Barford and Kimberley.

Police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene along with firefighters from Earlham, Hingham and Carrow.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free people from inside the vehicles.

One man is believed to have sustained serious injuries but it is not thought his condition is life-threatening.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and reopened at 1.30pm.