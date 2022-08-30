News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Man left with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:42 PM August 30, 2022
The air ambulance was called to a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk this morning

The air ambulance was called to a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk this morning - Credit: Google

A man has been left with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Wymondham.

The crash happened just before 10am today (August 30) on the B1108 in Carleton Forehoe, between Barford and Kimberley.

Police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene along with firefighters from Earlham, Hingham and Carrow.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free people from inside the vehicles. 

One man is believed to have sustained serious injuries but it is not thought his condition is life-threatening. 

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and reopened at 1.30pm. 

Norfolk Live News
Wymondham News

Don't Miss

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE

Food and Drink

5 critically-acclaimed restaurants to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Dereham's High Street has been closed for emergency repairs after an electrical fault cut power to businesses in Nelson Place

Norfolk Live News

Town's high street closed due to power cut

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Common Gate Cottage, an eco home in Guist, is on the market for £995,000

Couple put four-bed 'eco home' with amazing views up for sale for £995k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon