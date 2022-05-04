News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:02 PM May 4, 2022
A man in his 30s has died following a crash in the A1101 Wisbech Road, Welney.

A man in his 30s has died after his car crashed into a water-filled ditch in a Norfolk village.

Officers are appealing for information after the blue Saab 93 went into the ditch of the A1101 Wisbech Road, Welney, on Wednesday, May 4, just after 8.15am. The driver died at the scene.

Anyone who may have dash-cam footage related to the incident or has any information has been urged to contact Sgt Peter Howlett at the Roads and Armed Policing Team by email peter.howlett@norfolk.police.uk or calling 101 quoting reference NC04052022-70.

