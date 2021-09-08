Breaking
A11 closed after lorry crashes into central reservation
Published: 11:58 AM September 8, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM September 8, 2021
A lorry has collided with the central reservation on the A11.
Police are currently on the scene between Snetterton and East Harling.
The incident occurred at around 11.30am.
The south-bound carriageway towards Thetford is currently closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
The north-bound lane is open, but traffic is persisting.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
