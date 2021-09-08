A11 closed after lorry crashes into central reservation

Breaking

Published: 11:58 AM September 8, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM September 8, 2021

The A11 between Snetterton and East Harling - Credit: Google

A lorry has collided with the central reservation on the A11.

Police are currently on the scene between Snetterton and East Harling.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am.

We are at the scene of an RTC on the A11 between Snetterton and East Harling - an HGV has collided with the central reservation. The Thetford-bound carriageway is closed. Please avoid the area if you can. Thanks. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 8, 2021

The south-bound carriageway towards Thetford is currently closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

The north-bound lane is open, but traffic is persisting.

