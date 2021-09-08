News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

A11 closed after lorry crashes into central reservation

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:58 AM September 8, 2021    Updated: 12:32 PM September 8, 2021
a11

The A11 between Snetterton and East Harling - Credit: Google

A lorry has collided with the central reservation on the A11.

Police are currently on the scene between Snetterton and East Harling.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am.

The south-bound carriageway towards Thetford is currently closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

The north-bound lane is open, but traffic is persisting.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
  2. 2 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  3. 3 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
  1. 4 Grandfather left beaten and brusied in 'terrifying' raid on home
  2. 5 Body found in Norwich flat
  3. 6 7 beaches to escape the crowds in Norfolk
  4. 7 Dads' gruelling walk to raise suicide awareness after losing daughters
  5. 8 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
  6. 9 New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich
  7. 10 Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle
Norfolk Live
A11 Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sundown Festival | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common Photo: Ron Graham

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking

9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon