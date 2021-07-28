News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long tailbacks on A11 after crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:21 PM July 28, 2021   
The traffic queues on the sliproad as the A11 south is closed at the Attleborough Road and Blackthor

The morning traffic rush in Norfolk was a little later than usual on Thursday morning. - Credit: Denise Bradley

There are currently long tailbacks on the A11 after a crash at Wymondham.

Drivers have reported long delays on both carriageways between Wymondham and Norwich.

According to the AA lane two of both sides of the road is closed for emergency barrier repairs, following an accident that occurred on the southbound side.

There are also delays on the A47 near Thickthorn Roundabout to the B1135.

Konectbus has announced there will be delays on routes six and eight, with route eight potentially diverting via Cringleford.

More to follow.

Check our live traffic map for updates.

