Long tailbacks on A11 after crash
Published: 6:21 PM July 28, 2021
- Credit: Denise Bradley
There are currently long tailbacks on the A11 after a crash at Wymondham.
Drivers have reported long delays on both carriageways between Wymondham and Norwich.
According to the AA lane two of both sides of the road is closed for emergency barrier repairs, following an accident that occurred on the southbound side.
There are also delays on the A47 near Thickthorn Roundabout to the B1135.
Konectbus has announced there will be delays on routes six and eight, with route eight potentially diverting via Cringleford.
More to follow.
Check our live traffic map for updates.
Most Read
- 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
- 3 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
- 4 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
- 5 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
- 6 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
- 7 Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m
- 8 New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu
- 9 Watch: Woman left bleeding and bruised after e-scooter crash
- 10 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus