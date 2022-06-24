Rail services cancelled after horse hit by train between Norwich and Diss
Published: 8:28 AM June 24, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A number of train services have been cancelled from Norwich Station after a horse was hit by a train.
The crash, which happened this morning between Norwich and Diss, has blocked the line leaving the large horse injured and the train damaged.
Response teams from Greater Anglia and National Rail on the way to the scene.
All services via Diss have been cancelled until 11:22am, while Greater Anglia has warned all services travelling through the town will face cancellation and delays until further notice.
It said there was currently no alternate route for travellers.
There are also reports of horse on the rails between Cambridge and Ipswich this morning.