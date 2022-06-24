Rail services cancelled after horse hit by train between Norwich and Diss

A train has hit a horse causing cancellations and delays to a number of services out of Norwich Station. - Credit: Archant

A number of train services have been cancelled from Norwich Station after a horse was hit by a train.

The crash, which happened this morning between Norwich and Diss, has blocked the line leaving the large horse injured and the train damaged.

Response teams from Greater Anglia and National Rail on the way to the scene.

All services via Diss have been cancelled until 11:22am, while Greater Anglia has warned all services travelling through the town will face cancellation and delays until further notice.

⚠ #Norwich - Unfortunately, the 07:05 Norwich to Liverpool Street has had a collision with a large animal between Norwich and Diss, which has caused damage to the train animal.



The line between Norwich and Diss is currently blocked in both directions.. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 24, 2022

It said there was currently no alternate route for travellers.

There are also reports of horse on the rails between Cambridge and Ipswich this morning.

09:47 Cambridge to Ipswich (10.38 Elmswell) will be cancelled.



This is due to horses on the railway. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 24, 2022



