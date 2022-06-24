News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Rail services cancelled after horse hit by train between Norwich and Diss

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:28 AM June 24, 2022
Greater Anglia trains have been hit by more train faults. Picture: Stuart Anderson

A train has hit a horse causing cancellations and delays to a number of services out of Norwich Station. - Credit: Archant

A number of train services have been cancelled from Norwich Station after a horse was hit by a train.

The crash, which happened this morning between Norwich and Diss, has blocked the line leaving the large horse injured and the train damaged.

Response teams from Greater Anglia and National Rail on the way to the scene.

All services via Diss have been cancelled until 11:22am, while Greater Anglia has warned all services travelling through the town will face cancellation and delays until further notice.

It said there was currently no alternate route for travellers.

There are also reports of horse on the rails between Cambridge and Ipswich this morning.


Norwich News
Diss News

Don't Miss

Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham.

Norfolk Live News

Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

Norfolk Live News

Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Cantley Cock pub offers bottomless ribs, wings and sides on Wednesdays. 

Food and Drink

Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham.

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon