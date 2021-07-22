Slow traffic around Henham Park due to Latitude Festival 2021

Published: 11:46 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 11:51 AM July 22, 2021

Slow traffic is reported on the A12 both ways around Henham Park due to this year's Latitude Festival.

The four-day music and arts festival, at Henham Park, near Southwold, starts today and thousands of people are expected to attend over the weekend.

The festival, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, has a capacity of 40,000. Headliners include Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club.

According to the AA traffic map, the A12 around the venue is busy but moving both ways due to Latitude 2021. It tells drivers to expect delays on surrounding routes as a result.

