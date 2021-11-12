The bus stop in Gayton Road which is set to be improved with a shelter, as pictured in March of this year. - Credit: Google

Staff at the end of a long shift at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn are set to enjoy the use of a new bus shelter, which councillors have agreed to fund.

At a Thursday meeting of the borough council’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee, independent councillor Jo Rust said a bus shelter at a stop in Gayton Road would be much appreciated.

Ms Rust said: “That bus stop is used by patients and staff of the QEH, many of whom have done a long shift and they’re standing outside, exposed, nowhere to lean or to prop themselves up.”

The idea was proposed by independent borough councillor Jo Rust - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Liberal Democrat county councillor Rob Colwell has supported the idea, and will contribute £2,000 from his local member fund towards the shelter’s cost of £8,595 plus VAT.

The remaining cost will be picked up by the borough council and Norfolk County Council’s parish partnership fund.

Members voted by majority to approve the shelter's construction.

