Hospital staff and patients to enjoy new bus shelter at hospital

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:00 AM November 12, 2021
Bus stop on Gayton Road

The bus stop in Gayton Road which is set to be improved with a shelter, as pictured in March of this year. - Credit: Google

Staff at the end of a long shift at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn are set to enjoy the use of a new bus shelter, which councillors have agreed to fund.

At a Thursday meeting of the borough council’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee, independent councillor Jo Rust said a bus shelter at a stop in Gayton Road would be much appreciated. 

Ms Rust said: “That bus stop is used by patients and staff of the QEH, many of whom have done a long shift and they’re standing outside, exposed, nowhere to lean or to prop themselves up.”

Protestors outside the QEH hospital in Kings Lynn, organised by Kings Lynn Trades Council.Pictures

The idea was proposed by independent borough councillor Jo Rust - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Liberal Democrat county councillor Rob Colwell has supported the idea, and will contribute £2,000 from his local member fund towards the shelter’s cost of £8,595 plus VAT. 

The remaining cost will be picked up by the borough council and Norfolk County Council’s parish partnership fund. 

Members voted by majority to approve the shelter's construction.
 

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
King's Lynn News

