Hospital staff and patients to enjoy new bus shelter at hospital
- Credit: Google
Staff at the end of a long shift at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn are set to enjoy the use of a new bus shelter, which councillors have agreed to fund.
At a Thursday meeting of the borough council’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee, independent councillor Jo Rust said a bus shelter at a stop in Gayton Road would be much appreciated.
Ms Rust said: “That bus stop is used by patients and staff of the QEH, many of whom have done a long shift and they’re standing outside, exposed, nowhere to lean or to prop themselves up.”
Liberal Democrat county councillor Rob Colwell has supported the idea, and will contribute £2,000 from his local member fund towards the shelter’s cost of £8,595 plus VAT.
The remaining cost will be picked up by the borough council and Norfolk County Council’s parish partnership fund.
Members voted by majority to approve the shelter's construction.