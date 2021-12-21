News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A148 blocked after wheel from lorry hit another vehicle

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:28 PM December 21, 2021
Part of the A148 is blocked after a wheel from a lorry collided with another vehicle.  - Credit: Archant

Part of the A148 is blocked after a wheel from a lorry collided with another vehicle. 

Police were called to the A148 at Sculthorpe at about 12.50pm on Tuesday, December 21, to reports of a collision. 

Firefighters from Fakenham and King's Lynn North were also called to the scene. 

There are not believed to be any serious injuries. 

Recovery vehicles have been called.

