A148 blocked after wheel from lorry hit another vehicle

Part of the A148 is blocked after a wheel from a lorry collided with another vehicle.

Police were called to the A148 at Sculthorpe at about 12.50pm on Tuesday, December 21, to reports of a collision.

Firefighters from Fakenham and King's Lynn North were also called to the scene.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries.

Recovery vehicles have been called.

