A148 blocked after wheel from lorry hit another vehicle
Published: 2:28 PM December 21, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Part of the A148 is blocked after a wheel from a lorry collided with another vehicle.
Police were called to the A148 at Sculthorpe at about 12.50pm on Tuesday, December 21, to reports of a collision.
Firefighters from Fakenham and King's Lynn North were also called to the scene.
There are not believed to be any serious injuries.
Recovery vehicles have been called.
