Person hit by train between Norwich and Stansted

Published: 7:52 AM April 7, 2021

Greater Anglia said trains between Norwich and Stansted Airport have been affected. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A person has been hit by a train on the line between Norwich and Stansted Airport.

Greater Anglia said its response team has been informed and has headed to the site of the incident, between Cambridge and Ely.

All lines are blocked and services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised until further notice, it added.

Rail replacement buses has been sourced and will be put into operation between Cambridge North and Ely.

Greater Anglia said its Norwich to Stansted Airport services will start and terminate from Ely until further notice.

Other train services between King's Lynn, Ely and Cambridge may also be affected.

The 07.22 service from Cambridge to Ely was cancelled, while several trains between Cambridge and Norwich have been delayed, with upcoming services also set to terminate and begin from Ely.

Great Northern Rail said a shuttle service is in operation between King's Lynn and Ely, adding that trains are currently able to run between Cambridge and London.

For more information, visit the Greater Anglia website.