High street to close for six days due to roadworks

Published: 11:34 AM December 29, 2020

High Street in Feltwell will be closed for six days due to roadworks - Credit: Google Street View

A high street will be closed to drivers for six days to allow for the completion of roadworks.

Resurfacing work costing £100,000 means High Street in Feltwell must shut from Sunday, January 3.

Despite the road being closed to through traffic, access to properties within the closure will be maintained from one direction at all times, as will pedestrian access.

The usual one-way system on Hill Street and Short Beck will be temporarily suspended to allow traffic to continue accessing High Street, with gatemen positioned at key points to assist.

A diversion route will be fully signposted, while notices indicating that businesses remain open will also be in place.

Details of the closure are as follows:

High Street - from Bell Street to the junction with Long Lane

Lime Kiln Lane - from the junction with High Street to the junction with Short Lane and Payne's Lane

Weather permitting, the project is expected to take six days - but will be reduced if possible.