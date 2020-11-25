Heavy traffic on main road following breakdown
Published: 11:50 AM November 25, 2020 Updated: 11:56 AM November 25, 2020
Drivers are facing long delays following a breakdown on one of Norfolk’s busy A-roads.
Heavy traffic is building on the A1066 after the vehicle broke down at South Lopham, near Diss.
Officers from Norfolk police are currently at the scene.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
