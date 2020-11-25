Heavy traffic on main road following breakdown

Published: 11:50 AM November 25, 2020 Updated: 11:56 AM November 25, 2020

Norfolk leaders have again urged the government to invest in the full dualling of the A47. Photo: Brittany Woodman - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Drivers are facing long delays following a breakdown on one of Norfolk’s busy A-roads.

Heavy traffic is building on the A1066 after the vehicle broke down at South Lopham, near Diss.

Officers from Norfolk police are currently at the scene.

Police on scene with broken down vehicle on #A1066 South Lopham. Heavy traffic. Please consider alternative route. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 25, 2020

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP’s live traffic map.