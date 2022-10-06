News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash on A11 causing heavy congestion around Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:49 PM October 6, 2022
There are heavy delays along the A11 between Thetford and Elveden following a crash

There are heavy delays along the A11 between Thetford and Elveden following a crash - Credit: Google

A crash on the A11 near Thetford is causing heavy delays to travel.

The collision happened at about 5.20pm on Thursday, October 6.

An eyewitness has said the A11 is shut in both directions near to the junction with Brandon Road.

Traffic is being diverted around around Thetford to avoid the crash.

A Norfolk Fire Service crew from Thetford attended and made the scene safe.

Traffic is backing up along the A11 to Elveden and towards the city along Norwich Road.


Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

