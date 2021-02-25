Road to close for three nights for £100,000 work

Published: 7:34 AM February 25, 2021

Gurney Road will be shut for three nights for resurfacing work. - Credit: Archant

A road in Norwich is to be closed for three nights so almost £100,000 worth of resurfacing work can be done.

Norfolk County Council says essential resurfacing work of Gurney Road, which goes through Mousehold Heath, will start on Wednesday, March 10.

The work is due to take three nights and will mean a section of the road, from the A1042 ring road junction to just past Valley Drive will be closed to through traffic from 7pm to 6am for three nights.

The work will be done overnight to minimise disruption, the council said.

The council said a signed diversion route will be in place and emergency services will be made aware of the closure so arrangements can be made for their vehicles.

The council has thanked people in advance for their patience during the work, which will cost £99,000.