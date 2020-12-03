Greater Anglia trains hit 10-year high for punctuality

Published: 12:36 PM December 3, 2020

Greater Anglia has had its best month for punctuality in 10 years

Greater Anglia has recorded its best figures for punctuality in a decade, latest figures have revealed.

More than nine out of every ten trains ran on time in November, helping the company achieve its best punctuality result for 10 years and second-best of the past 20 years.

In all, 91.96pc were on time, with the Norwich to Sheringham line recording the best result of 97.7pc punctuality for the four weeks ending November 15.

Norwich railway station, from which Greater Anglia has run some of its more reliable train services

Norwich to Great Yarmouth services recorded punctuality of 96.3pc, while the Norwich to Lowestoft and Cambridge routes were not far behind with 96.1pc and 95.9pc respectively.

Looking further afield, 90.67% of Greater Anglia’s Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester to London intercity services ran on time.

The operator's latest figures reflect in part the dramatic decline in passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England entered its second national lockdown on November 5, continuing throughout the entirety of the month before coming to an end on Wednesday, December 2.

Although public transport was still in operation, people were told they should work from home and only travel for essential reasons.

However, Greater Anglia maintained its improvements were down to long-term efforts focused on improving punctuality, which has included extra staff training.

Jamie Burles, managing director, credited the company's teams with boosting performance.

Jamie Burles, Managing Director of Greater Anglia

He said: “The quality of our people is intrinsic to the success of our business. Their commitment and dedication through a challenging time has really shone through.

“Our teams have played a crucial part in improving reliability and punctuality through intensive training for the train crew and drivers of the new trains, technical support from the control room during disruption, and the expertise of the crews who carry out investigations, repairs and upgrades.

“I’m really pleased we have continued to run punctual, reliable services for those who have been travelling, during what has traditionally been one of the less consistent periods of the year for performance."

In addition to staff efforts, Greater Anglia's new trains boast improved acceleration and deceleration compared to the old trains they replaced.