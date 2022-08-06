Next rail strike could cause problems for travelling Canaries fans

Norwich Rail Station is likely to be quiet on Saturday, August 13 due to strike action - Credit: Antony Kelly

Train users are being advised to plan their journeys early with rail strikes expected on Saturday, August 13 - which could impact travelling Norwich City fans.

Greater Anglia, including the Stanstead Express, is one of nine companies that has train drivers striking in the long-running dispute over conditions and pay.

The 24-hour walkout coincides with Norwich City's away game at Hull, which kicks off at the MKM Stadium in East Yorkshire at 3pm, making train travel on the day unlikely to be possible.

Greater Anglia is advising passengers to avoid travelling as its timetables will be severely reduced and disrupted, with most routes not having trains or bus replacements.

Timetables of services running are set to be published on Tuesday, August 9 and advance tickets have been removed from sale for August 13. Recent strikes saw just the Norwich to London line running in action for Greater Anglia.

There is also expected to be a knock-on effect to services on Sunday morning.

As a result, passengers are being advised to consider starting journeys later on August 14.

The strikes will also affect Arriva Rail London, Avanti West Coast, Crosscountry, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

Other companies not involved in the strike will be running trains, but these are expected to be busy.

Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday, August 16.

Alternatively they can change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

Further strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite has been announced for August 18 and 20, as well as a separate RMT walkout on London Underground on August 19.

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We’re really disappointed that the Aslef leadership has, for the second time in as many weeks, decided to impose yet more uncertainty for passengers and businesses by disrupting passengers’ weekend plans.

“I will reiterate what I’ve previously said – I am ready and willing to talk to the leadership of Aslef today, tomorrow or indeed any time next week. They should call off next week’s action and talk to us instead."