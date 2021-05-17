Trainlines 'blocked' as signalling system fails

Published: 9:39 PM May 17, 2021

Greater Anglia has reported a blockage on its line between Lingwood and Brundall, on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth route, due to a fault with the signalling system. - Credit: Archant

Trains running through a Norfolk village may be delayed or cancelled as a signalling system has failed.

The fault means all trains running from Norwich to Yarmouth will be diverted via Berney Arms and will not serve Lingwood, or Acle until further notice.

⚠ NEW: Due to a fault with the signalling system between Lingwood and #Brundall some lines are blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 17, 2021

A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."

Greater Anglia has said delays are expected until 10.30pm.

Elsewhere in the region, the 20.47 train between Cambridge and Ipswich (21.32 Thurston) has been cancelled due to a broken down freight train.

Specific train service alterations are available here: www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

