Trainlines 'blocked' as signalling system fails

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:39 PM May 17, 2021   
Greater Anglia services have been disrupted by a broken rail between Norwich and Brundall. Picture:

Greater Anglia has reported a blockage on its line between Lingwood and Brundall, on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth route, due to a fault with the signalling system. - Credit: Archant

Trains running through a Norfolk village may be delayed or cancelled as a signalling system has failed.

Greater Anglia has reported a blockage on its line between Lingwood and Brundall, on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth route, due to a fault with the signalling system.

The fault means all trains running from Norwich to Yarmouth will be diverted via Berney Arms and will not serve Lingwood, or Acle until further notice.

A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."

Greater Anglia has said delays are expected until 10.30pm.

Elsewhere in the region, the 20.47 train between Cambridge and Ipswich (21.32 Thurston) has been cancelled due to a broken down freight train.

Specific train service alterations are available here: www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

