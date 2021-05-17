Trainlines 'blocked' as signalling system fails
- Credit: Archant
Trains running through a Norfolk village may be delayed or cancelled as a signalling system has failed.
Greater Anglia has reported a blockage on its line between Lingwood and Brundall, on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth route, due to a fault with the signalling system.
The fault means all trains running from Norwich to Yarmouth will be diverted via Berney Arms and will not serve Lingwood, or Acle until further notice.
A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.
"Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."
You may also want to watch:
Greater Anglia has said delays are expected until 10.30pm.
Elsewhere in the region, the 20.47 train between Cambridge and Ipswich (21.32 Thurston) has been cancelled due to a broken down freight train.
Specific train service alterations are available here: www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/
- For live traffic updates please visit our traffic map
Most Read
- 1 Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk
- 2 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
- 3 Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
- 4 Wanted Norwich man arrested in north Norfolk village
- 5 Man exposed himself to three teenage girls at Morrisons
- 6 'They thought I was crazy' - New owner's lockdown pub success
- 7 BBC Springwatch films at Norfolk nature haven - with beavers
- 8 Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area
- 9 'Vulnerable' Norfolk man missing from home
- 10 A47 tailbacks as roadworks move west near Norwich