Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:42 PM June 21, 2022
A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

A Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21) - Credit: Kim Long

A Mercedes has crashed through the window of a Norfolk supermarket leaving staff and locals in shock.

The gold-coloured convertible drove into the Iceland store front windows in Market Place, Swaffham at 10.15am this morning (Tuesday, June 21).

After smashing into the store, the driver then pulled forward and crashed into a van parked nearby. 

Debris and smashed glass could be seen strewn across the walkway and a cordon was put in place by police around the scene.

Mercedes crashes into Iceland store in Swaffham

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Market Place and a cordon was erected around the store - Credit: Kim Long

Ambulance crews also attended. 

An employee at Iceland Swaffham said: "A Mercedes was reversing out of a car parking space, when we believe the driver got a foot stuck under the pedal and crashed into the window.

"They then turned the wheel and drove forward crashing into a van parked nearby.

"Having spoken to the ambulance it seems everyone is kay and no one was hurt but it was a shock.

"Our storefront has suffered structural damage in the crash but thankfully nothing worse happened."

A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

The Swaffham store suffered structural damage following the crash - Credit: Kim Long

A local business owner and her staff rushed outside to see what had happened after hearing the commotion.

Owner of hair salon Innovations, Kim Long, said: "We heard the horn going and then a big bang.

"Everyone went running out. It seems the driver was blowing his horn to warn people to get out the way after getting his foot stuck.

"Ambulance were there and the till staff were in shock.

"We've heard the ceiling has collapsed on the inside."


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon