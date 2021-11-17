News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance called to 'serious injuries' at two-van crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:08 PM November 17, 2021
Serious injuries were reported after two vans crashed on Dereham Road near Garvestone earlier this morning.

Serious injuries were reported after two vans crashed on Dereham Road near Garvestone earlier this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

An air ambulance has been called after two vans crashed in a Norfolk village.

Police confirmed "serious but non-life threatening injuries" after the crash on the B1135 on Dereham Road near Garvestone at around 10.15am on Wednesday.

On Twitter, police said the road had been closed with people advised to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "We were called to reports at 10.15am to reports of a two-vehicle collision between two vans.

"There were serious injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

"An air ambulance is also in attendance and we remain at the scene."

