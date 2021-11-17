Air ambulance called to 'serious injuries' at two-van crash
- Credit: Google Maps
An air ambulance has been called after two vans crashed in a Norfolk village.
Police confirmed "serious but non-life threatening injuries" after the crash on the B1135 on Dereham Road near Garvestone at around 10.15am on Wednesday.
On Twitter, police said the road had been closed with people advised to avoid the area.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "We were called to reports at 10.15am to reports of a two-vehicle collision between two vans.
"There were serious injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening.
"An air ambulance is also in attendance and we remain at the scene."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
- 2 Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up
- 3 Warning - shock as pig's head left on spike at beauty spot
- 4 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
- 5 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
- 6 Norfolk man, 76, jailed for 'appalling' sexual abuse of girl
- 7 Banham Poultry deaths: Police investigate possible manslaughter
- 8 Plan to expand car park at beauty spot
- 9 Bid for seven new homes opposite village hall
- 10 Mum's three-year battle with trust over daughter's forest attendance