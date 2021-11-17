Air ambulance called to 'serious injuries' at two-van crash

Serious injuries were reported after two vans crashed on Dereham Road near Garvestone earlier this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

An air ambulance has been called after two vans crashed in a Norfolk village.

Police confirmed "serious but non-life threatening injuries" after the crash on the B1135 on Dereham Road near Garvestone at around 10.15am on Wednesday.

On Twitter, police said the road had been closed with people advised to avoid the area.

Officers are currently at the scene of a collision on Dereham Road near to the junction of Reymerston Road near #Garvestone. A road closure has been put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area. #Norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 17, 2021

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "We were called to reports at 10.15am to reports of a two-vehicle collision between two vans.

"There were serious injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

"An air ambulance is also in attendance and we remain at the scene."

