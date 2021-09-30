Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours

Published: 8:20 AM September 30, 2021 Updated: 8:26 AM September 30, 2021

On day seven of fuel shortages at filling stations, there are continuing queues and some garages are without supplies across Norfolk.

The situation, though, generally seems to be improving, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng saying things appeared to be "stabilising".

Queues this morning are currently at Kingston Road in Dereham, Blueboar Lane in Norwich, Station Road in Dereham, Martineau Lane in Norwich, the A47 near Acle, High Street in Shipdham, Acle New Road in Runham, and Thetford Road in Watton.

Some of the petrol stations out of fuel include Jet in Rose Lane in Norwich, Applegreen in Cromer, Jet on Plumstead Road in Norwich, BP on Plumstead Road in Norwich, BP in Hunstanton, BP on Dereham Road in Costessey.

Petrol stations are continuing to implement limits and starting priority hours.

You may also want to watch:

It was announced yesterday that all East of England Co-op's now have a priority fuelling hour for key workers, from 6am to 7am, ID will be required upon arrival.

The BP in Weeting is reservng fuel for emergency services so that even if it runs out of petrol and has to close the forecourt, they can still serve NHS staff and emergency services.

The Jet in Downham Market has a limit of £30 per customer, and other petrol stations are not allowing customers to purchase petrol more than once a day.

Due to the panic-buying, the public has been urged not to stockpile petrol at home, due to the enormous risks involved with storing petrol unsafely. People have been seen using petrol cans, plastic jugs and water bottles to stock up.

Garage owners have had their share of difficulties during this period, being threatened by drivers, breaking up forecourt fights, and dealing with the mile-long queues.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has suggested offenders with community sentences could help address the lack of HGV drivers, the cause of the fuel shortage.

This comes after Mr Raab dismissed Labour's call for 100,000 migrant visas to make up the driver shortage, rather than the current 5,500.

"We've been getting prisoners and offenders to do volunteering and unpaid work," Mr Raab told The Spectator,

"Why not if there are shortages encourage them to do paid work where there's a benefit for the economy, benefit for society?"

The Army will start delivering fuel within the next few days in an attempt to reduce shortages at the pumps. Soldiers will be manning tankers across the country to ensure communities have access to fuel.