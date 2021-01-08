News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Injuries after cars crash near Thickthorn roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:55 AM January 8, 2021   
A Ford Fiesta and a Fiat Punto were involved in a crash on the B1172 near Hethersett.

A Ford Fiesta and a Fiat Punto were involved in a crash on the B1172 near Hethersett. - Credit: Google

Minor injuries were sustained by those involved in a car crash close to one of Norfolk's busiest junctions.

Officers were called at around 10.30am on Friday January 8 after a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat Panda crashed on the B1172 close to Hethersett.

It happened near to the junction of Station Lane and Colney Lane, between the village and the Thickthorn roundabout, where the road meets with the A47 and A11.

Police said those involved had suffered minor injuries in the crash, while recovery was on its way to the scene as of 11.45am.

The road remains open, though delays are possible.

Keep track of the state of Norfolk's roads with our LIVE traffic map.

You may also want to watch:

Hethersett News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

New record high Covid infection rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Council may close car parks unless visitors stay away

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus