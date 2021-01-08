Injuries after cars crash near Thickthorn roundabout

Published: 11:55 AM January 8, 2021

A Ford Fiesta and a Fiat Punto were involved in a crash on the B1172 near Hethersett. - Credit: Google

Minor injuries were sustained by those involved in a car crash close to one of Norfolk's busiest junctions.

Officers were called at around 10.30am on Friday January 8 after a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat Panda crashed on the B1172 close to Hethersett.

It happened near to the junction of Station Lane and Colney Lane, between the village and the Thickthorn roundabout, where the road meets with the A47 and A11.

Police said those involved had suffered minor injuries in the crash, while recovery was on its way to the scene as of 11.45am.

The road remains open, though delays are possible.

