Aerial photos show drivers travelling through submerged road in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:40 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 11:20 AM March 7, 2022
Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6, 2022

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6. - Credit: PA

Dramatic aerial photographs show drivers travelling through water on the A1101, which has been flooded by a rain-swollen river. 

Motorists are being advised to stay clear of the ­road beside the River Great Ouse in Welney. 

A flood alert was issued in the area on Sunday, March 6, and it remains in place today [March 7]. 

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6, 2022

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6. - Credit: PA

No further rainfall is forecasted but water levels are expected to remain high. 

On the government’s official flood alert website, it states: “River levels are slowly rising at the Welney causeway river gauge following recent rainfall.  

“We expect flooding to affect the A1101 Wash Road at Welney.  

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6, 2022

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6, 2022. - Credit: PA

“Due to uneven surface of the roads, water may be deeper in places.  

“The Environment Agency are liaising with Norfolk Highways, who will decide whether to close the road.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.” 

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6, 2022

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6. - Credit: PA

