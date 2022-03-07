Aerial photos show drivers travelling through submerged road in Norfolk
- Credit: PA
Dramatic aerial photographs show drivers travelling through water on the A1101, which has been flooded by a rain-swollen river.
Motorists are being advised to stay clear of the road beside the River Great Ouse in Welney.
A flood alert was issued in the area on Sunday, March 6, and it remains in place today [March 7].
No further rainfall is forecasted but water levels are expected to remain high.
On the government’s official flood alert website, it states: “River levels are slowly rising at the Welney causeway river gauge following recent rainfall.
“We expect flooding to affect the A1101 Wash Road at Welney.
“Due to uneven surface of the roads, water may be deeper in places.
“The Environment Agency are liaising with Norfolk Highways, who will decide whether to close the road.
"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.