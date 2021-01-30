Big cuts in Norwich and county bus services

Published: 8:21 AM January 30, 2021 Updated: 8:54 AM January 30, 2021

A bus operator has announced a reduction in services across Norwich as passengers stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

First Eastern Counties has announced that "as a result of reduced demand brought about by the national lockdown, we're making temporary changes to some Network Norwich services".

The changes, which will take place from Sunday, January 31, include:

Pink Line 11|12 (Sprowston/Wroxham/city centre) Will be operating a Saturday timetable (with some additional early morning journeys) on Mondays to Fridays.

Green Line 14|15 (Wymondham/Hethersett/city centre) Journeys on Mondays to Fridays will no longer be routed via Broadland Business Park (Aviva) and will follow a standard route throughout the week. This will mean that a revised timetable will be in place on weekdays. Passengers for Broadland Business Park should use the stops opposite Costa Coffee on Yarmouth Road.

Yellow Line X29 - There will be a temporary timetable on X29, with peak journeys to & from the city centre running hourly and a bus around every two hours off peak. There will be no changes to buses on service 28 & 29.

Purple Line 36|38|38A - Temporary timetables will be in place on these services, with buses running approximately hourly on services 36 & 38. There will be minor changes to the times of some buses on service 38A. Due to reduced running time, buses on service 38 will NOT operate the loop around St Leger/Spinney Close/Porter Road.

Excel D - There will be a temporary timetable on Excel D (Dereham to Norwich) with a journey once an hour. This journey has been timed to run 30 minutes away from buses on services A & B between Dereham and Norwich, providing a bus up to every 30 minutes.

In addition, there will also be temporary changes to some Coastlink services, including to the X1|X11.

A temporary timetable is in operation on the services, which will see X11 services operating between Belton and Great Yarmouth only and X1 services operate their full route to and from Norwich, up to every 30 minutes.

Log onto www.firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk for more details







