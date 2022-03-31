News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A1075 closed due to fallen tree on the road

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:52 PM March 31, 2022
Driver are being asked to avoid the A1075 due to a fallen tree on the road.  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Driver are being asked to avoid the A1075 due to a fallen tree on the road. 

Officers are at the scene of a fall tree on the A1075 in Great Hockham. 

The road has been closed while work is under way to remove it. 

In a tweet, Norfolk Police wrote: “Police on scene at a fallen tree where the road is closed.  

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.” 

Thetford News
Attleborough News

