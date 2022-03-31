A1075 closed due to fallen tree on the road

Driver are being asked to avoid the A1075 due to a fallen tree on the road. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Driver are being asked to avoid the A1075 due to a fallen tree on the road.

Officers are at the scene of a fall tree on the A1075 in Great Hockham.

The road has been closed while work is under way to remove it.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police wrote: “Police on scene at a fallen tree where the road is closed.

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

#A1075 #GtHockahm police on scene at a fallen tree where the road is closed please avoid the area and seek an alternative route #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) March 31, 2022

