Delays across Norfolk and Waveney this evening during rush hour
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
Delays have been reported on several roads this evening during rush hour.
There are severe delays of ten minutes in Great Yarmouth in the A47 eastbound and traffic is also building in the Acle Straight heading into the town.
Heavy traffic in and around Norwich is likely, particularly in Mousehold Lane around Wroxham Road due to construction work.
The A47 eastbound between Trowse and the Ipswich Road junction has delays of up to five minutes and increasing.
Traffic can also be expected in the A47 near Honingham heading towards Dereham Road and Watton Road.
There are heavy delays of six minutes and increasing in King's Lynn, in the Queen Elizabeth Way westbound, with average speeds of 15mph reported.
The A11 northbound near the A134 Brandon Road roundabout is experiencing slow moving traffic.
Construction work in Lowestoft is causing traffic to build up in the town centre in the A47 and in Salt Water Way near Victoria Road.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.