Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:14 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 7:32 PM September 21, 2022
A road has been closed by police in North Walsham following an incident

Emergency services including an air ambulance have been called to an incident at a north Norfolk estate.

Police have closed Laundry Loke at the junction with Cromer Road in North Walsham from about 5.45pm.

Two ambulances, two polices cars and one fire engine are in attendance at the scene.

Laundry Loke has been closed following the incident

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire Service said they are assisting ambulance crews with an incident.

An air ambulance has been called to the scene in North Walsham

An air ambulance was seen approaching the area just before 7pm. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
North Norfolk News

