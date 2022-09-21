Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate
Published: 7:14 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 7:32 PM September 21, 2022
Emergency services including an air ambulance have been called to an incident at a north Norfolk estate.
Police have closed Laundry Loke at the junction with Cromer Road in North Walsham from about 5.45pm.
Two ambulances, two polices cars and one fire engine are in attendance at the scene.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire Service said they are assisting ambulance crews with an incident.
An air ambulance was seen approaching the area just before 7pm.