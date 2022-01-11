Driver left with injuries after crash involving van in King's Lynn
Published: 2:28 PM January 11, 2022
- Credit: Google
A driver has been left with injuries after a crash between a car and a van in King's Lynn.
Police were called to the scene just after 1pm on Tuesday, January 11, to reports of a crash in the A148 Wootton Road.
The collision was between a van and a Citroen.
The driver of Citroen has suffered minor injuries.
The ambulance service is due to attend.
Recovery has been called to remove the van from reportedly blocking the road.
