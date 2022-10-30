Long delays after crash near pub on B1150 Norwich Road

The mini roundabout in Horstead where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the B1150 Norwich Road following a crash.

The crash happened at the mini roundabout between Rectory Road and Norwich Road near the Recruiting Sargent pub at about 1pm today.

Traffic is currently queuing all the way back to Coltishall High Street in the southbound direction, while northbound traffic is tailing back through Horstead.

Drivers are also facing disruption on Rectory Road following the incident.

It is not know if anyone has been injured in the crash.