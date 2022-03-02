Drivers face delays on A47 due to emergency roadworks

Traffic is building up on the A47 near Necton due to emergency roadworks. The photo shows previous traffic on the A47. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Drivers on the A47 in west Norfolk are facing long delays this morning due to emergency roadworks.

Openreach is conducting works on the road between Necton and Swaffham, near the junction with North Pickenham Road.

The activity started yesterday, March 1, and is expected to end at about midnight tonight, March 2.

Traffic is queuing on the road in both directions with delays of 12 minutes reported.

To the east, queues are reaching to Little Fransham, near the junction with Station Road.

Queues are less severe to the west, reaching Norwich Road to Swaffham.

Elsewhere in the county, drivers are seeing delays on other parts of the A47, particularly at Honingham and North Burlingham.

Traffic is also building up at the roadworks on the A146 at Loddon where temporary signals are in place.

Drivers are also facing delays at the A143 Beccles Road at St Olaves where there are reports of a crash.

In Norwich, congestion is growing on the roads around the closed Sweet Briar Road, including Drayton Road and Mile Cross Road.

Queues are also growing on the NDR at the Thorpe End roundabout where there is ongoing roadworks.

Yarmouth Road leading to Riverside in Norwich is also seeing heavy traffic.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

