Obstruction on the A47 delays commuters

The A47 near Blofield

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 between Acle and Blofield due to an obstruction on the road.

The obstruction is near Dell Corner Lane.

It is currently unknown what the obstruction is.

The First X1 and X11 are also being delayed due to the traffic.

Queues are stretching three miles, to Blofield on the eastbound carriageway and to South Walsham Road on the westbound carriageway.

