News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Obstruction on the A47 delays commuters

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:58 AM November 4, 2021
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

The A47 near Blofield - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 between Acle and Blofield due to an obstruction on the road.

The obstruction is near Dell Corner Lane.

It is currently unknown what the obstruction is.

The First X1 and X11 are also being delayed due to the traffic.

Queues are stretching three miles, to Blofield on the eastbound carriageway and to South Walsham Road on the westbound carriageway.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened along this stretch of road in High Kelling this morning (Monday).

'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village

Sean Galea-Pace

person