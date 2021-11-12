Car lands in ditch after A47 crash

The A47 near Hockering - Credit: Archant

A car has ended up in a ditch following a crash on the A47 near Hockering this morning.

Police were called to the scene at 9.10am, November 12.

The one-vehicle crash occurred near the junction between the A47 and The Street in Hockering.

Currently no injuries have been reported.

The road is not blocked but there is traffic stretching back to Fox Lane.

