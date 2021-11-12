News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Car lands in ditch after A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:53 AM November 12, 2021
There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

The A47 near Hockering - Credit: Archant

A car has ended up in a ditch following a crash on the A47 near Hockering this morning.

Police were called to the scene at 9.10am, November 12.

The one-vehicle crash occurred near the junction between the A47 and The Street in Hockering.

Currently no injuries have been reported.

The road is not blocked but there is traffic stretching back to Fox Lane.

