A11 road closure at Thickthorn roundabout causing delays

The roadworks on the A11 southbound from Thickthorn roundabout are causing delays. - Credit: Mike Page

The A11 is partially closed due to roadworks this weekend and it is causing delays in the surrounding areas.

The A11 is closed southbound between the Thickthorn roundabout, just outside Norwich, and the Tuttles Lane junction in Wymondham until 6am on Monday (November 22).

It is causing traffic to build in Hethersett and Wymondham and along the diversion route on the B1172 Norwich Road, which is signposted.

Larger vehicles are being asked to use the A1066 and A140 instead.

Highways England is carrying out work until next year to reconstruct sections of the A11 carriageway and maintain other sections between Spooner Row and the Thickthorn Junction in both directions.

