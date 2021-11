There are delays between Hockering and Honingham after a crash on the A47. - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic has been moving slowly on the A47 after a crash between two vehicles.

Police were called at 7.55am today (Monday, November 29) to the accident on the A47 between Hockering and Honingham.

No one is thought to have been injured in the collision.

Konect 8 and First A/B/C/D bus services are likely to be delayed following the crash.