Drivers face delays after crash on A148

Published: 12:36 PM August 17, 2021

Drivers are facing delays on the A148, Holt Road, in North Norfolk after a crash between two cars. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drivers are facing delays on the A148 in North Norfolk after a crash between two cars.

Police were called at 10.55am on Tuesday August 18 to reports of a collision between two cars on the A148 Holt Road, at the junction with Greens Lane near Felbrigg.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: “It doesn’t appear to be serious but it looks like the road is blocked and traffic control is in place to facilitate recovery of the vehicles.”

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports that the road is partially blocked and traffic is moving slowly.

