Heavy delays on major Norfolk road after crash

There are heavy delays on the A146 Norwich Road between Holverston and Loddon following a crash in Thurton

A major road in Norfolk was closed following a crash.

The collision happened on the A146 Norwich Road in Thurton at about 5.20pm.

It happened near to the junctions of Ferry Road and Hall Road.

Heavy delays were reported along the stretch of road and congestion had built up between Holverston and Loddon.

A Norfolk Fire Service crew from Carrow attended and made the scene safe and provided casualty care.

Bus travel was impacted following the crash, causing delays to services between Beccles and Norwich.

There is yet another RTC on the A146, at Thurton, and the road is closed.

The bus due to depart Beccles at 17:38 to Southwold is stuck in the congestion, and we don’t have an estimated arrival time right now.

We are tracking the bus and will update ASAP. — BorderBus (@BorderBus) May 27, 2022

