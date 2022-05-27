News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy delays on major Norfolk road after crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:04 PM May 27, 2022
Updated: 6:49 PM May 27, 2022
There are heavy delays on the A146 Norwich Road between Holverston and Loddon following a crash in Thurton

A major road in Norfolk was closed following a crash.

The collision happened on the A146 Norwich Road in Thurton at about 5.20pm.

It happened near to the junctions of Ferry Road and Hall Road.

Heavy delays were reported along the stretch of road and congestion had built up between Holverston and Loddon.

A Norfolk Fire Service crew from Carrow attended and made the scene safe and provided casualty care.

Bus travel was impacted following the crash, causing delays to services between Beccles and Norwich.

