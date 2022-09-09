News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:15 PM September 9, 2022
The crash involving a bicycle and a van happened on the A1067 Fakenham Road in Bintree

The crash involving a bicycle and a van happened on the A1067 Fakenham Road in Bintree - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Dereham. 

The collision involving a bicycle and a Nissan Primastar van happened on the A1067 Fakenham Road in Bintree. 

Emergency services were called at about 12.30pm to the junction with Foulsham Road and The Street.

The cyclist was flown to Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injures, where he remains. 

The road was closed for an investigation to take place and reopened at 5pm. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who may have seen the manner of riding or driving of either of the vehicles beforehand, or who may have dashcam or other footage of the area around the time of the collision. 

Anyone with any information to assist the investigation should contact PC Outlaw at Wymondham RAPT on 101 or by email at Mark.Outlaw@norfolk.police.uk quoting CAD 154 of Friday, September 9. 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Office worker

How to manage someone who is 'quiet quitting'

Derin Clark

person
Police have been called to the A140 in Long Stratton following a verbal altercation between a lorry driver and car driver

Norfolk Live News

Police called to fight on A140

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned stormy weather could be headed to the region. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Tornado experts issue warning of severe thunderstorms over region

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jakub Grabowski, 25, and Anamarie Arahir, 35, are wanted for failing to attend court

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt wanted man and woman across Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon