Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash

A cyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Dereham.

The collision involving a bicycle and a Nissan Primastar van happened on the A1067 Fakenham Road in Bintree.

Emergency services were called at about 12.30pm to the junction with Foulsham Road and The Street.

The cyclist was flown to Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injures, where he remains.

The road was closed for an investigation to take place and reopened at 5pm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who may have seen the manner of riding or driving of either of the vehicles beforehand, or who may have dashcam or other footage of the area around the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information to assist the investigation should contact PC Outlaw at Wymondham RAPT on 101 or by email at Mark.Outlaw@norfolk.police.uk quoting CAD 154 of Friday, September 9.