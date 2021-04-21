Main road in and out of Norfolk shut for emergency bridge repairs

Published: 1:56 PM April 21, 2021

Motorists face diversions as emergency repair work is carried out on the A17 Cross Keys Bridge at Sutton Bridge.

The bridge is a key gateway between Norfolk and Lincolnshire, and will be closed from 7pm on Thursday, April 22 until 6am on Friday, April 23.

This work is being carried out to enable the repair of one of the bridge's hydraulic jacks that helps it open and close, and it will need to be swung open to allow engineers to access it.

Lincolnshire County Council said there will be very limited temporary pedestrian access across the bridge during shift changeover from 9.45pm to 10.15pm.

There will be no other vehicle or pedestrian access across the bridge during the night.

Traffic will be diverted via the A1101 to Wisbech, and back along the A47 to rejoin the A17, and vice versa.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at the council, said: "After noting the fault with the bridge mechanism, it's really important that we get it repaired as soon as possible to maintain both the A17, and shipping access on the river.

"We've tried to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and allowing pedestrian access for those workers finishing their shifts or heading into work around 10pm."