Firefighters free person from car in crash causing delays on A47

There are currently delays on the A47 due to a single vehicle crash. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

A crash which saw a person freed from a car is causing delays on the A47.

Norfolk Police are currently on the scene of a single vehicle collision on the A47 westbound between the A146 and A140 junctions in Bixley, just south of the city.

Fire appliances from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston attended at 10.47am this morning (May 2) and released the vehicle occupant using hydraulic rescue equipment.

It is not known if there are any injuries and there are currently delays in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

