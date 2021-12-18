Heavy traffic on A47 at Hockering following crash

There is currently heavy traffic on the A47 at Hockering due to a crash (pictured is a stock image). - Credit: Denise Bradley

There is currently heavy traffic on the A47 at Hockering after a crash.

The incident happened late on Saturday morning (December 18) on the A47 westbound between Berrys Lane and The Street.

Details of any injuries suffered by those involved are not yet known but fire, ambulance and police crews attended.

Three fire engines were called to the crash at 11.46am and assisted the ambulance service in providing casualty care and making the scene safe.

The fire service left the scene at 12.25pm.