Crash closes part of A146 near village

A crash along the A146 has closed part of Loddon Road - Credit: Google Maps

A crash near a Norfolk village has closed part of a busy road.

Emergency services attended the incident on the A146 near Hellington which closed Loddon Road between Slade Road and Ashby Road at about 7.15pm on Thursday, June 16.

Police tweeted just after 8.40pm to urge drivers to avoid the area.

Fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Loddon attended the incident and crews made the scene safe and assisted the ambulance service and police.

Owing to RTC along the A146 Hellington, the road is closed between Slade Lane and Ashby Road. Please avoid the area where possible please. #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 16, 2022

It is currently unknown if there are injuries, however, police have been contacted for more information.