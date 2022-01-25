News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

People released from vehicle after crash on busy south Norfolk road

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:16 PM January 25, 2022
Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Police have attended the scene of a crash on the A134 in Lynford, near Thetford.

Emergency services have attended the scene of a crash on the A134 in Lynford, near Thetford. - Credit: Google

Drivers may face delays after a crash on the A134 in Lynford, near Thetford.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue attended the incident after receiving calls at 5.49pm on Tuesday, January 25.

Appliances from Thetford and Methwold attended the scene.

Crews made the road safe and released the occupants of a vehicle using hydraulic equipment.

Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

Details about injuries are currently unknown.

Drivers are reporting delays in the area, with some reporting the road is blocked with traffic queueing in both directions.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Rodwell, a firefighter from Loddon, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help bring home his dog Buddy

'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Rectory Road in Coltishall

Broadland District Council

'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The house in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where a man dies on Sunday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Norwich wrestler Zak Bevis, AKA Zak Zodiac, has shed five stone in a bid to rekindle his American dream

Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon