People released from vehicle after crash on busy south Norfolk road

Emergency services have attended the scene of a crash on the A134 in Lynford, near Thetford. - Credit: Google

Drivers may face delays after a crash on the A134 in Lynford, near Thetford.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue attended the incident after receiving calls at 5.49pm on Tuesday, January 25.

Appliances from Thetford and Methwold attended the scene.

Crews made the road safe and released the occupants of a vehicle using hydraulic equipment.

Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

Details about injuries are currently unknown.

Drivers are reporting delays in the area, with some reporting the road is blocked with traffic queueing in both directions.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.