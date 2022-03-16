News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Six fire crews called to crash in south Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:25 AM March 16, 2022
Norwich Road in Denton, south Norfolk

Norwich Road in Denton, south Norfolk - Credit: Google

Six fire crews are at the scene of a crash in south Norfolk.

Appliances from Bungay, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth and Harleston are currently on the scene in Denton.

They were called to Norwich Road, near Skinner's Meadow, at 10am today (March 16).

Crews were still in attedance as of 11.15am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
South Norfolk News
Harleston News

Don't Miss

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Nirvana Health and Fitness in Lowestoft, which has been closed following Sentinel Leisure Trust's decision to cease trading.

Leisure and fitness operator ceases trading as sites close

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon