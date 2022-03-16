Six fire crews called to crash in south Norfolk

Six fire crews are at the scene of a crash in south Norfolk.

Appliances from Bungay, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth and Harleston are currently on the scene in Denton.

They were called to Norwich Road, near Skinner's Meadow, at 10am today (March 16).

Crews were still in attedance as of 11.15am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.