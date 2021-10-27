News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:46 PM October 27, 2021    Updated: 6:00 PM October 27, 2021
Fire and police crews are currently attending a crash near the village of Bawdeswell. - Credit: Archant

Fire crews are attending a crash near a village in Norfolk.

According to police, two or three vehicles have been involved in a collision near Bawdeswell on the A1067 Fakenham Road, close to the B1145 Billingford Road at around 4.55pm this afternoon.

Three fire appliances, one from Dereham, Sprowston as well as a heavy rescue appliance from Carrow, are currently in attendance. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "There are believed to be two or three vehicles involved in the incident.

"We do not believe there to be any fatalities but there is something blocking the road."

As a result, traffic along the road has been disrupted.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

