Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
Fire crews are attending a crash near a village in Norfolk.
According to police, two or three vehicles have been involved in a collision near Bawdeswell on the A1067 Fakenham Road, close to the B1145 Billingford Road at around 4.55pm this afternoon.
Three fire appliances, one from Dereham, Sprowston as well as a heavy rescue appliance from Carrow, are currently in attendance.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "There are believed to be two or three vehicles involved in the incident.
"We do not believe there to be any fatalities but there is something blocking the road."
As a result, traffic along the road has been disrupted.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
