Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village

Published: 5:46 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 6:00 PM October 27, 2021

Fire and police crews are currently attending a crash near the village of Bawdeswell.

Fire crews are attending a crash near a village in Norfolk.

According to police, two or three vehicles have been involved in a collision near Bawdeswell on the A1067 Fakenham Road, close to the B1145 Billingford Road at around 4.55pm this afternoon.

Three fire appliances, one from Dereham, Sprowston as well as a heavy rescue appliance from Carrow, are currently in attendance.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "There are believed to be two or three vehicles involved in the incident.

"We do not believe there to be any fatalities but there is something blocking the road."

As a result, traffic along the road has been disrupted.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

