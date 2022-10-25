Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash

The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street - Credit: Victor Lukaniuk

A town's high street closed following a crash this morning.

Police were called to the scene of a three-car collision in Brandon High Street.

It happened at about 10.50am (October 25).

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and an ambulance crew were also in attendance.

The severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

A female has since been arrested after being found to be over the legal drink-drive limit.

The legal limit is 35ugs in 100ml of breath. She blew 112ugs at the roadside.

A Mildenhall Police spokesperson has confirmed that the road has now been cleared.