Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:34 AM October 25, 2022
Updated: 12:11 PM October 25, 2022
The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street

The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street - Credit: Victor Lukaniuk

A town's high street closed following a crash this morning. 

Police were called to the scene of a three-car collision in Brandon High Street.

It happened at about 10.50am (October 25).

The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street

The three-car crash has closed Brandon High Street - Credit: Victor Lukaniuk

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and an ambulance crew were also in attendance. 

The severity of any injuries is currently unknown. 

A female has since been arrested after being found to be over the legal drink-drive limit.

The legal limit is 35ugs in 100ml of breath. She blew 112ugs at the roadside.

A Mildenhall Police spokesperson has confirmed that the road has now been cleared.

Brandon News

