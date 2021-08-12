News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers face delays after crash on A47

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:36 PM August 12, 2021   
Dashcam footage of a crash on the A47 between the B1140 and Yarmouth Road.

Dashcam footage of a crash on the A47 between the B1140 and Yarmouth Road. - Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski

Police and ambulance are at the scene of a crash on the A47.  

Drivers are facing delays after a crash on the A47 between the B1140 and Yarmouth Road, heading towards Great Yarmouth.  

On the AA’s live traffic map, which was first reported at around 3.42pm this afternoon [Thursday August 12], it states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A47 between B1140 and Yarmouth Road. Traffic is taking it in turns to pass the scene.” 

An eye witness said one lane was blocked and it appeared to have been be a crash between two cars.  

