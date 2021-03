Published: 7:48 AM March 3, 2021

Firefighters were called to a crash at London Road in Attleborough. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Emergency services were called to an early morning crash on a Norfolk road.

The crash happened at London Road in Attleborough at just after 5.10am today (Wednesday, March 3).

Fire crews from Attleborough and East Harling went to the scene.

They made a vehicle and the scene safe.