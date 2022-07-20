News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed amid fears house could collapse after cracks appear in wall

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:16 PM July 20, 2022
London Street is partially closed amid concerns a house could collapse after it developed cracks in its wall 

A road in Swaffham has been partially closed amid fears a house may collapse after cracks appeared in its wall.

Police were called at 1.05pm to the scene in London Street. 

The road has been closed between White Cross Road and Market Place as a precaution while structural engineers assess the damage.

Diversions are currently in place and there is heavy congestion in the town.

Norfolk Fire Service crews are also at the scene assisting police.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to Long Road following reports an old house on the roadside had developed cracks in the wall and there are concerns it could collapse.

"The road has been partially closed as a precaution to allow structural engineers to conduct investigations and assess the damage."


